Speaking about the company, Mr. Hitesh Patel, Managing Director, Mishtann Foods Ltd., added, “This expansion is a significant milestone for our company as it will enable us to expand our area of operations and reach out to a new customer base by providing them with wider options and serve our customers better. The new subsidiary will allow us to tap into new markets and leverage the existing relationships that we have built with our customers across geographical borders. It will enable us to strengthen our position as a leading agro-products company in India and abroad."