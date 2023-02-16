A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹313.98 Cr, Integra Essentia Ltd operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. The corporation is in the business of providing infrastructure, energy, food, and clothing. As part of its pre-determined long-term business expansion plan and to bolster its footprint throughout the whole supply chain spectrum of consumable products, Integra Essentia Limited is happy to announce that it has acquired the assets of CHATEAU INDAGE Winery for ₹40 Cr.

“These purchased assets situated in Narayangaon, Maharashtra, a strategic location having optimum climate for grape cultivation, known for its world-class high-quality grapes, comprises (a) Winery Land of 58,612 square metres (b) Winery Buildings of 16,629 square metres RCC, fully insulated, and (c) Winery Equipment including 60 lakh litres stainless steel storage, 4 bottling lines, 2 crushers/pressers, online cold stabilization and filtration etc. surrounded by thousands of acres of planted vineyards, which ’ll enable Integra Essentia Limited to have easy access to quality grapes, perfectly ripened harvest to release the juices through crushing in its purchased processing units, winery to be run either individually or in a joint venture with some other industry player," said Integra Essentia in a statement.

“These facilities, supported by world class infrastructure and planted vineyards, were originally developed by an Indian Wine company established in ‘80s, pioneer in this business and once having market leadership for wines, and well known global international vintner having a broad portfolio of over 10 brands and have capabilities of 90 Tonnes of Crushing and Pressing per hour, filtration capacity of 12,500 litres per hours, Cold Stabilization capacity of 5,850 litres per hour with 63,40,820 litres tank storage and 27,08,000 litres finished and semi-finished wines in bottles," the company further added.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vishesh Gupta, Managing Director of the Integra Essentia said “Our goal is very clear; we want to significantly expand the company's business, its market reach, and obviously its profitability. To that end, we are making every effort to strategically align all the components of the supply chain for necessities of life, whether through an organic or an inorganic route, and this purchase of winery assets from Edelweiss Assets Reconstruction Co. Limited is one of such steps in right direction. We are initiating the process to identify and engaging necessary team of professionals, partners and strategic alliances to put these purchased assets in use at the earliest so that these assets start contributing significantly in company’s revenue and bottom-line both without much delay."

The shares of Integra Essentia Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹6.87 apiece, down by 0.43% from the previous close of ₹6.90. The stock recorded a total volume average of 100,581 shares and a delivery volume average of 10,058,100 shares or 100%. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 321.21% and on a YTD basis, it has rallied 2.21% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹9.35 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1.60 on (21/02/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 26.52% below the 1 year high and 329.37% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 20.81% and a public stake of 79.19%.

