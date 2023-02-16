Multibagger FMCG stock of below ₹10 announces acquisition plan worth ₹40 Cr
- A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹313.98 Cr, Integra Essentia Ltd operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.
A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹313.98 Cr, Integra Essentia Ltd operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. The corporation is in the business of providing infrastructure, energy, food, and clothing. As part of its pre-determined long-term business expansion plan and to bolster its footprint throughout the whole supply chain spectrum of consumable products, Integra Essentia Limited is happy to announce that it has acquired the assets of CHATEAU INDAGE Winery for ₹40 Cr.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×