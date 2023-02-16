Multibagger FMCG stock of below 10 announces acquisition plan worth 40 Cr

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vishesh Gupta, Managing Director of the Integra Essentia said “Our goal is very clear; we want to significantly expand the company's business, its market reach, and obviously its profitability. To that end, we are making every effort to strategically align all the components of the supply chain for necessities of life, whether through an organic or an inorganic route, and this purchase of winery assets from Edelweiss Assets Reconstruction Co. Limited is one of such steps in right direction. We are initiating the process to identify and engaging necessary team of professionals, partners and strategic alliances to put these purchased assets in use at the earliest so that these assets start contributing significantly in company’s revenue and bottom-line both without much delay."