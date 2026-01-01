Multibagger Force Motors share price to be in focus on Friday as December sales surge 50% YoY

Force Motors, the flagship company of the Abhay Firodia Group, is expected to attract investors’ interest in Friday’s session, January 02, as the company released its December 2025 sales update.

In its filing to exchanges today, post-market hours, the automotive company said it dispatched 3,048 vehicles, including exports, representing a 49.70% jump compared to 2,036 units sold in the same period last year.

In the domestic market, the company sold 2,952 units, including Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Utility Vehicles (UV), and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV). In December 2024, sales stood at 1,985 units, showing a 48.72% surge.

On the international front, the company exported 96 vehicles, compared to 51 in December 2024, according to the regulatory filing.

The company is a fully vertically integrated automobile manufacturer, with expertise in the design, development, and manufacture of a full spectrum of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles. Its product range includes light commercial vehicles (LCVs), multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), small commercial vehicles (SCVs), sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and agricultural tractors.

The Indian auto industry has been reporting a recovery in sales in recent months, as the GST overhaul and a series of RBI repo cuts appear to be improving demand.

Force Motor share price delivers 216% return in 2025 Maintaining a consistent winning streak in recent years, the stock had emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in recent times, multiplying its shareholders’ wealth massively. Though it remained under prolonged stress along the way, it showed remarkable growth after that, recouping all of those losses and showcasing its ability to attract bulls at lower levels.

With a 216% surge in 2025, Force Motors share price is among the top performers in the Nifty 500 pack. In a remarkable display of consistency, the shares have closed higher for the last four years, translating into a cumulative gain of 1545%.

Zooming out, the stock, from its 2013 trading price of ₹225, has grown remarkably by 9171 % to trade at the current price of ₹20,860 apiece.

The consistent demand for the shares on Dalal Street can be attributed to the company’s improving performance with each passing quarter, on the back of steady growth in its sales, which pushes its valuation multiples.

For the September quarter (Q2FY26), the company posted a 159% jump in its net profit at ₹350.6 crore as against ₹135 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal year. The company’s revenue gained 7.2% at ₹2,081 crore against ₹1,941 crore YoY.

