From ₹4 to ₹170: This defence stock jumped over 4100% in 5 years!
Avantel, a telecom product manufacturing company, has seen a sustained increase in its shares, rising from ₹26 to ₹170, a gain of 554%, since March 2023.
Avantel, a telecom product manufacturing company, has witnessed a sustained spike in its shares over an extended period, resulting in substantial returns for investors. After a prolonged period of stagnation, the stock gained momentum in March 2023 and has since maintained a steady upward trajectory.
