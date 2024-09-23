Multibagger Glenmark Pharma share price rises 8%, inching close to 1 year high: Aurangabad USFDA audit ends successfully

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger Glenmark Pharma share price gained more than 8% during intraday trades on Monday as the stock inched closer to 1 year high. The company announced successful completion of USFDA inspection of its Aurangabad facility

Ujjval Jauhari
Published23 Sep 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger Glenmark share price rises 8%, as it successfully completes USFDA inspection
Multibagger Glenmark share price rises 8%, as it successfully completes USFDA inspection (ANI)

Stock Market Today: Multibagger Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gained more than 8% during intraday trades on Monday as the stock inched closer towards its 1 year high. The company announced successful completion of USFDA inspection of its Aurangabad facility

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price opened at 1706.00 on the BSE on Monday almost 5% higher than previous close of 1625.40. The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price thereafter further gained to scale intraday highs of 1763.90 marking gains of 8.5%.

 

Also Read | Adani Total Gas share price rises 8% : Secures global funding for CGD business

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price is trading very close to its 1 year or 52 week highs of 17773.95.

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price has doubled year to date during 2024 and has risen more than 118% in 1 year giving Multibagger returns to the investors.

Also Read | PB Fintech stock up over 140% in 2024, on track to hit ₹2,200, says analyst

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals in its release on the exchanges said that the U.S. FDA has issued Form 483 with zero observations after an inspection at the Company’s formulation manufacturing facility based out of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), India between September 09 and September 20, 2024

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends these two stocks to buy on September 23

The success with the USFDA inspection remains important for continued exports to the US markets. Various pharmaceutical companies facing delays in regulatory clearances from the US drug regulator also see growth in the US markets getting hampered. The new launches get delayed while escalation of regulatory issues even sometimes leads export getting completely stopped.

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals however now has no issues with the USFDA pertaining to its Aurangabad facility removing any over hang and any concern that may have been pertaining to Aurangabad facility inspections

 

The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals remains in spotlight having seen strong growth in the domestic market too. During the month of August, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals growth of close to 13.5% was among the strongest in the pharmaceutical companies. The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals sales grew at faster pace compared to Indian Pharma Market growth of close to 8%

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Glenmark Pharma share price rises 8%, inching close to 1 year high: Aurangabad USFDA audit ends successfully

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

451.90
12:30 PM | 23 SEP 2024
7.7 (1.73%)

Tata Steel

153.20
12:30 PM | 23 SEP 2024
1.15 (0.76%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.40
12:30 PM | 23 SEP 2024
2.15 (1.29%)

Indus Towers

404.80
12:30 PM | 23 SEP 2024
16.45 (4.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amber Enterprises India

4,711.00
12:25 PM | 23 SEP 2024
365.15 (8.4%)

VIP Industries

535.55
12:25 PM | 23 SEP 2024
37.1 (7.44%)

Finolex Cables

1,470.00
12:25 PM | 23 SEP 2024
84.2 (6.08%)

Vodafone Idea

11.09
12:25 PM | 23 SEP 2024
0.61 (5.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.