Multibagger GNG Electronics stock jumps 13% to record high after Q2 results, soars 225% from 52-week low: Buy or sell?

Shares of GNG Electronics surged 13% on Wednesday, November 4, to hit a record high of ₹776.25 on the BSE, as investors reacted to the company's strong September quarter results for FY27. The stock opened at ₹735.45, compared with its previous close of ₹686.50, before climbing to an intraday high of ₹776.25.

The rally has extended the stock's impressive run, with GNG Electronics shares now soaring 225% from their 52-week low of ₹239, recorded in January 2026.

The company reported strong growth across revenue, operating profitability and net profit, alongside an improvement in margins, as demand for refurbished information and communication technology (ICT) devices continued to support its business.

GNG Electronics Q2 results: Net profit jumps 73%, EBITDA doubles GNG Electronics reported a 72.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹56.4 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹32.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 42% YoY to ₹624.8 crore from ₹439.9 crore. EBITDA more than doubled, rising 100.7% to ₹93.9 crore against ₹46.8 crore in Q2FY26.

Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA margin expanding by 439 basis points to 15% from 10.6% a year ago. PAT margin increased by 159 basis points to 9% from 7.4%. Basic earnings per share stood at ₹4.94, compared with ₹2.86 in the year-ago quarter.

For the first half of FY27, revenue increased 37.9% YoY to ₹1,037.3 crore, while EBITDA rose 79.1% to ₹146.8 crore. PAT grew 66.6% to ₹85.3 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 14.2% from 10.9%, while PAT margin expanded to 8.2% from 6.8%.

GNG Electronics: Key developments and management commentary Commenting on the performance, Sharad Khandelwal, Managing Director of GNG Electronics, said the global ICT industry was witnessing a structural shift towards professionally refurbished computing solutions, driven by rising device prices, supply constraints and increasing focus on affordability and sustainability.

He highlighted a 515-basis-point expansion in gross margin to 25% in Q2FY27. For H1FY27, gross margin improved by 438 basis points to 25%.

During the quarter, the company expanded its presence to 55 countries, increased customer touchpoints to 5,542 and grew its supplier base to 820. It also expanded its EB Elite Program to 152 partners and inaugurated its first exclusive Electronics Bazaar store for small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers in Jaipur.

Khandelwal said the company remained confident about the long-term growth opportunity in the refurbished ICT industry, supported by its integrated global platform, sourcing capabilities and expanding distribution network. He added that GNG Electronics was well positioned to capitalise on growing demand for affordable, reliable and sustainable computing solutions.

GNG Electronics share price trend GNG Electronics shares have delivered an exceptional rally. On a shorter-term basis, the stock has gained 7% in the past month and 49% over the past three months.

Its one-year performance has also been particularly strong, with shares surging 119%, delivering multibagger returns to investors.

Should you buy? According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, a breakout has been witnessed above the 730 resistance level, and the stock is comfortably sustaining above this breakout zone, indicating improving bullish sentiment. The hourly RSI is also displaying strength, suggesting that positive momentum is supporting the ongoing price action.

“The earlier resistance zone of 720–730 is now expected to act as an important support area. As long as the stock sustains above this zone, the bullish outlook remains intact. Traders may consider accumulating the stock on dips towards the 730–720 range rather than chasing the price at higher levels. Any correction towards this support band, followed by signs of buying interest, could offer a favourable entry opportunity. A sustained hold above 720 will be important to maintain the positive technical structure,” he suggested.