Multibagger Godrej group stock fixes record date for dividend: Check details

With a market valuation of Rs. 3,659.26 crore, Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is a small-cap firm that manufactures pesticides and agricultural chemicals.
With a market valuation of Rs. 3,659.26 crore, Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is a small-cap firm that manufactures pesticides and agricultural chemicals. The company makes and markets a variety of chemicals used in a number of different sectors, and it exports those chemicals to over 25 nations in North and South America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa. Astec LifeSciences Limited presently manufactures a wide variety of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates, and in August 2015, Godrej Agrovet bought a stake in the company. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 15 per cent on the equity share capital of the company, or Rs. 1.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 apiece. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹1,869.90 is 0.08 per cent. For the purpose of dividend, the company has recently declared a record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of the 28th (Twenty Eighth) AGM and payment of Final Dividend from Thursday, 21st July, 2022 to Sunday, 24th July, 2022 (both days inclusive). Final dividend [if declared at the ensuing 28th (Twenty Eighth) AGM], will be paid to the Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on Wednesday, 20th July, 2022 and in respect of shares held in dematerialized form, it will be paid to Shareholders whose names are furnished by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), as the beneficial owners as on that date."
The stock shall trade-ex-dividend on 19th July 2022. On the NSE, the stock climbed 2.56 per cent from its previous close of ₹1823.20 and settled at ₹1,869.90 on Friday. The stock has earned gains of 35.62 per cent over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has generated returns of 26.98 per cent YTD. As the price rises from ₹446 as of July 4, 2019, to its present level, the stock has produced an approximate multibagger return over the past three years of 298 per cent. At the current price of ₹1,869.90, Astec Lifesciences shares are trading 10.94% below their 52-week high and 67.69% higher than their 52-week low on the NSE, where the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹2,099.80 on 4th May 2022 and a 52-week low of ₹1,115.05 on 28th October 2021.