Multibagger Godrej group stock fixes record date for dividend: Check details

The stock shall trade-ex-dividend on 19th July 2022. On the NSE, the stock climbed 2.56 per cent from its previous close of ₹1823.20 and settled at ₹1,869.90 on Friday. The stock has earned gains of 35.62 per cent over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has generated returns of 26.98 per cent YTD. As the price rises from ₹446 as of July 4, 2019, to its present level, the stock has produced an approximate multibagger return over the past three years of 298 per cent. At the current price of ₹1,869.90, Astec Lifesciences shares are trading 10.94% below their 52-week high and 67.69% higher than their 52-week low on the NSE, where the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹2,099.80 on 4th May 2022 and a 52-week low of ₹1,115.05 on 28th October 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}