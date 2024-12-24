Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock H.G. Infra Engineering share price gained 5% in morning trades on Tuesday. The company abnounced entering entering into an Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd

H.G. Infra Engineering share price movement and Multibagger Returns H.G. Infra Engineering share price opened at ₹1479.95 on the BSE on Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous days closing price of ₹1460.20. The H.G. Infra Engineering share price thereafter gained further to intraday high of ₹1542.05, marking gains of more than 5%

H.G. Infra Engineering share price having risen 155% in two year and 480 % in 5 years has given mutibagger returns to investors.

H.G. Infra Engineering on Monday 23 December post market hours announced about the agreement being signed with NTPC entity.

H.G. Infra Engineering agreement details As per the release by H.G. Infra Engineering on the exchages, the company said that the H.G. Banaskantha Bess Private Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of H.G. Infra Engineering Limited (the “Company”) entered into an Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited on December 23, 2024. The agreement is for Procurement of 185 MW/ 370 MWH On Long Term Basis

H.G. Infra Engineering Analyst views Analysts maintain positive outlook on H.G. Infra Engineering. Analysts at Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd post Q2 results had said that despite a seasonally weak Q2, H.G. Infra Engineering posted a healthy show. Going forward, with robust inflows and likely receipt of appointed dates for already bagged projects (Varanasi project , Chennai Tirupati project by December ’24 and few more including MSRDC orders by Mar ’25), execution is likely to continue its pace in FY26 and FY27. Margins are likely to be healthy as per Elara given contribution from higher-margin solar project. Elara had upgraded ratings for H.G. Infra to Buy from Accumulate