Tue Jun 18 2024
Multibagger HAL share price gains 5% to 52-week high on Light combat helicopter tender

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today: Multibagger Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price gained 5% to scale 52-week highs on Tuesday on Light combat Helicopters tender by the government

Multibagger Hindustan Aeronautics share price in focusPremium
Multibagger Hindustan Aeronautics share price in focus

Stock Market Today; Multibagger stock Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price gained more than 5% in opening trades on Tuesday to 52 week highs following news flow pertaining to tenders being floated by the government for Light Combat Helicopter. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price having gained more than 170% in last one year already has given Multibagger returns to the investors. The Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price is also trading all time highs it had scaled today. 

HAL in its release on the exchanges said that "Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence for procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopter. Out of the total of 156, 90 numbers are for Indian Army and 66 numbers for the Indian Airforce.

(More to come)

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 18 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST
