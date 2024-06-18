Multibagger HAL share price gains 5% to 52-week high on Light combat helicopter tender
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price gained 5% to scale 52-week highs on Tuesday on Light combat Helicopters tender by the government
Stock Market Today; Multibagger stock Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price gained more than 5% in opening trades on Tuesday to 52 week highs following news flow pertaining to tenders being floated by the government for Light Combat Helicopter. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price having gained more than 170% in last one year already has given Multibagger returns to the investors. The Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price is also trading all time highs it had scaled today.
