Stock Market Today; Multibagger stock Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price gained more than 5% in opening trades on Tuesday to 52 week highs following news flow pertaining to tenders being floated by the government for Light Combat Helicopter. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price having gained more than 170% in last one year already has given Multibagger returns to the investors. The Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price is also trading all time highs it had scaled today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HAL in its release on the exchanges said that "Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence for procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopter. Out of the total of 156, 90 numbers are for Indian Army and 66 numbers for the Indian Airforce.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!