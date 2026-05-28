Multibagger HBL Engineering stock to be in focus on Friday after ₹1,714 crore Kavach order win

Shares of HBL Engineering, a leading player in the battery and power systems sector, are likely to attract investor interest on Friday, May 29, after the company secured a significant order win. In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said it had received an order worth ₹1,714 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

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The order is for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of onboard Kavach locomotive equipment (Version 4.0). The contract is scheduled to be completed within 12 months from the commencement date.

The company also clarified that neither the promoter nor any promoter group entity has any interest in the awarding entity. It further stated that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Meanwhile, the company has remained under investors’ spotlight over the past few months following multiple Kavach-related order wins.

In April, the company secured multiple orders, including a ₹179.79 crore contract from Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) for the supply and commissioning of onboard Kavach equipment (Version 4.0). It also secured a similar order worth ₹83.81 crore from Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW).

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Kavach, also known as the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Automatic Train Protection System (IRATPS), is an advanced railway safety solution designed to prevent train collisions and improve operational safety.

Last week, the company announced its March quarter and FY26 financial results, reporting a 42.2% year-on-year rise in net profit, driven by strong revenue growth. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹64 crore, compared to ₹45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 27% to ₹604.1 crore from ₹475.6 crore a year ago.

Revenue from its core battery segment came in at ₹344.62 crore, accounting for the largest share of total revenue, and remained largely flat year-on-year. Revenue from the electronics segment improved sharply to ₹179 crore from ₹54 crore in Q4FY25.

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However, operating performance remained weak. EBITDA declined 6.5% year-on-year to ₹74.7 crore from ₹80 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 12.37% from 16.80% in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue surged to ₹3,303 crore from ₹1,967 crore in FY25, while net profit jumped to ₹798 crore from ₹262.57 crore.

Wealth Creator Amid multiple order wins, the stock staged a strong recovery in April, rebounding 30% and snapping a three-month losing streak.

Between March 2023 and November 2025, the stock witnessed a one-way bull run, rallying from ₹107 apiece to ₹885 apiece, delivering a massive return of 727%. Along the way, the stock touched a record high of ₹1,122.

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In terms of annual performance, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the last six years, including two multibagger years. During this period, the stock has surged by a massive 5,742%.

Cumulatively, the stock has gained nearly 700% over the last three years and 1,708% over the last five years.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.