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Multibagger HDFC AMC to announce June quarter results on this date. Check details

HDFC AMC's board will meet on July 15, 2026, to review financial results for June 2026. The trading window for shares closes from July 1-17, 2026. The firm launched a new sustainable investment strategy, HDFC Growth for GOOD Portfolio, aiming for positive societal outcomes.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated26 Jun 2026, 03:24 PM IST
The company's shares have been on an upward trajectory since March 2023, despite the recent correction, rising from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>853 apiece to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,649 apiece.
The company's shares have been on an upward trajectory since March 2023, despite the recent correction, rising from ₹853 apiece to ₹2,649 apiece.(Pixabay)
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HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) on Thursday, June 26, said its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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The company further informed investors that the trading window for dealing in its shares will remain closed from July 1, 2026, to July 17, 2026, for all designated persons and their immediate relatives.

Meanwhile, last week the company announced the launch of the HDFC Growth for GOOD Portfolio, a portfolio management services (PMS) investment strategy aimed at investors seeking sustainability-focused investment opportunities.

According to the company, the portfolio will focus on businesses that demonstrate strong governance and transparency, align their operations with positive societal outcomes, and exhibit quality financial metrics such as return on capital employed (ROCE), return on equity (ROE), earnings per share (EPS), compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and free cash flow (FCF) growth.

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HDFC Q4 and FY26 performance

For the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26), the company reported a 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit to 622.66 crore.

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In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company had posted a profit of 638.46 crore.

On a sequential basis, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), consolidated profit declined a sharper 19% from 769.42 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose nearly 17% YoY but declined 2.2% QoQ to 1,051.51 crore. Revenue stood at 901.36 crore in Q4FY25 and 1,075.10 crore in Q3FY26.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit for the March quarter fell 2.4% YoY and 19% QoQ to 623.29 crore. Standalone profit was 638.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and 770.09 crore in Q3FY26.

For the full financial year 2025-26, the company's consolidated profit increased 16.2% to 2,858.06 crore from 2,460.19 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 17.8% to 4,122.16 crore from 3,498.44 crore in the previous financial year.

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Operating profit before working capital changes for FY26 stood at 3,369.80 crore, compared with 2,824.42 crore in FY25.

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Shares gain over 200% since March 2023

The company's shares have been on an upward trajectory since March 2023, despite the recent correction, rising from 853 apiece to 2,649 apiece.

The rally has delivered a massive gain of 210%. The stock has also posted positive returns in each of the last three calendar years, with 2023 emerging as its best-performing year, delivering an annual gain of 47%.

Cumulatively, the stock has generated a return of 163% over the last three years and 78% over the past five years.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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