Multibagger healthcare stock retraces from near record high. Do you own?

Multibagger healthcare stock Sakar Healthcare retraced from near record highs on Thursday, 21 May, as the underlying market mood remained cautious. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹818.80 on the NSE today as against its last close of ₹809 in opening deals, but soon turned red amid profit taking.

Advertisement

Sakar Healthcare stock had touched a record high of ₹829.60 in the last trading session, while its 52-week low stands at ₹306, hit on 23 May last year. NSE data shows that 1.55 lakh shares of the healthcare firm were traded today.

The stock was last trading at ₹790, down 2.4%, and has lost almost 5% from the day's high of ₹818.80.

Sakar Healthcare, a NSE-listed pharmaceutical manufacturer and exporter, specialises in oncology, antibiotics and general formulations.

Sakar Healthcare-Zydus Life agreement The multibagger healthcare stock today announced an agreement with pharma major Zydus Lifesciences for supplying oncology products in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and other emerging markets (EMs). With this, Sakar marks the 40th agreement with anti-cancer products globally, marking a significant milestone in its growing international oncology business.

Advertisement

Sakar Healthcare said that it continues to expand its execution capabilities in highly regulated markets through consistent progress in regulatory filings and approvals. The company has submitted 33 site variations across key partners, including Accord Healthcare in the UK, Heumann Pharma GmbH & Co. Generica KG in Germany, Torrent Pharma in the UK and Tillomed Laboratories in the UK. These filings cover 18 cytotoxic molecules across major European markets, including Germany, Italy, Norway, France, Finland, Sweden, Malta, Romania and the United Kingdom.

At present, 5 site variation approvals have been secured, including 3 from EMA and 2 from MHRA, reflecting strong regulatory progress and compliance strength.

On the API side, Sakar's integration strategy is gaining traction, with 21 APIs developed in-house, including 16 with Written Confirmation and 2 CEP approvals already secured. With additional CEP approvals under review, the company is seeing increasing validation of its capabilities in high-entry-barrier markets, it said in a filing today.

Advertisement

Sakar believes that with a strengthening pipeline of approvals and increasing integration across the value chain, it is well-positioned to accelerate growth, expand market share, and drive the next leg of earnings.

For FY26, the company posted a strong 74% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit to ₹30.48 crore as against ₹17.50 crore in the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations also remained robust at ₹251.73 crore, up 42% YoY compared with ₹177.58 crore in FY25.

Margins remained stagnant at 27% in FY26 against 28% last fiscal, while EBITDA growth was seen at 39% YoY to ₹68.88 crore.

Sakar Healthcare share price trend Shares of Sakar Healthcare have outperformed the Nifty 50 across multiple time frames, underscoring consistent performance by the company.

Advertisement

The stock is up 32% in a week and 94% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared with a flattish trend seen for the benchmark index in a weak and a 9.45% decline for 2026 so far.

On a longer time frame, Sakar has emerged as a multibagger stock, rallying 150% in a year, 205% in three years and 461% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.