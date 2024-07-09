Multibagger HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit as it wins a ₹29 Crore work order

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit as it wins a 29 Crore green energy work order. The share price opened at 119.70 on the NSE on Tuesday, 5% higher than the previous close of 113.50 and continued to remain locked in the upper circuit there

Ujjval Jauhari
First Published9 Jul 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Multibagger HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit on a order win
Multibagger HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit on a order win

Stock Market Today: HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit as it wins a 29 Crore green energy work order from Junipar Green Energy Limited.

The HEC Infra Projects share price opened at 119.70 on the NSE on Tuesday, 5% higher than the previous close of 113.50 and remained locked in 5% upper circuit thereafter.

HEC Infra Projects share price has gained 242% in last one year, having given Multibagger returns to investors. 

HEC Infra Projects on Monday post market hours had announced order win for designing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning of 220 kv (kilovolt) extra high voltage substation with complete civil work for 315 MW (mega Watt) generation from wind energy. The order is from Junipar Green Energy Limited.  Broad consideration or size of order or contract as per the release by the company is Rs.28.44 crores.

HEC Infra Projects Limited operates as a contractor firm for electro-mechanical and instrumentation projects. The Company offers High Tension and Low Tension installations, water management systems, solar, lighting, and automation services.

(More to come)

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 12:18 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit as it wins a ₹29 Crore work order

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

729.50
12:54 PM | 9 JUL 2024
31.55 (4.52%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.35
12:54 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

Bharat Electronics

331.35
12:54 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-2.8 (-0.84%)

GAIL India

229.00
12:54 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

237.00
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
18.15 (8.29%)

KRBL

333.60
12:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
24.8 (8.03%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,038.85
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
69.1 (7.13%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,812.70
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
786.7 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue