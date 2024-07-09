Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit as it wins a 29 Crore work order

Multibagger HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit as it wins a ₹29 Crore work order

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit as it wins a 29 Crore green energy work order. The share price opened at 119.70 on the NSE on Tuesday, 5% higher than the previous close of 113.50 and continued to remain locked in the upper circuit there

Multibagger HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit on a order win

Stock Market Today: HEC Infra Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit as it wins a 29 Crore green energy work order from Junipar Green Energy Limited.

The HEC Infra Projects share price opened at 119.70 on the NSE on Tuesday, 5% higher than the previous close of 113.50 and remained locked in 5% upper circuit thereafter.

HEC Infra Projects share price has gained 242% in last one year, having given Multibagger returns to investors.

HEC Infra Projects on Monday post market hours had announced order win for designing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning of 220 kv (kilovolt) extra high voltage substation with complete civil work for 315 MW (mega Watt) generation from wind energy. The order is from Junipar Green Energy Limited. Broad consideration or size of order or contract as per the release by the company is Rs.28.44 crores.

HEC Infra Projects Limited operates as a contractor firm for electro-mechanical and instrumentation projects. The Company offers High Tension and Low Tension installations, water management systems, solar, lighting, and automation services.

(More to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
