Multibagger HFCL share price jumps 5% after securing ₹61 crore optical fibre cable order

Stocks in focus today: HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited), a company with diverse operations in telecom infrastructure, has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock value during today's intraday trade on February 17, rising 5% to the day's high of ₹72.4 apiece following a significant order win.

In a post-market hour filing on Monday, the company informed investors that it had secured purchase orders worth approximately ₹60.95 crore, along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited.

The order is for the supply of optical fiber cables from one of the leading private telecom operators in the country and will be executed by May 2026.

The company also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

This marks the second order win for the company in less than a week, as it secured an export order worth ₹42.34 crore on February 15 for the supply of optical fiber cables from a renowned international customer.

HFCL Q3 results 2026 Meanwhile, the company’s shares have remained under investors radar since the announcement of its December quarter results earlier this month. Its consolidated net profit improved 42.34% YoY to ₹102.7 crore, while revenue from operations during the reporting quarter jumped 16% YoY to ₹1,210.79 crore.

The company’s EBITDA improved to ₹243.52 crore from ₹203.37 crore, with margins expanding by 62 basis points to 20.11%.

During the quarter, HFCL secured multiple export orders aggregating USD 192 million for optical fibre cables, as the global optical fibre industry has seen a revival in demand following inventory normalisation and increased investments by hyperscalers, telecom operators, and enterprises, driven by data centres, cloud infrastructure, and AI-led workloads.

As of December 31, 2025, HFCL’s order book stood at ₹11,125 crore, up from ₹9,981 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹10,410 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting healthy order inflows and improved long-term revenue visibility across products, exports, EPC, and defence segments, according to the company’s earnings filing.

HFCL share price trend Though the multibagger stock has shown some strength lately, gaining 5% so far in February, it still trades at a 58% discount to its record high of ₹171 apiece, attained in September 2024.

The small-cap stock witnessed a one-way fall after reaching the peak, which continued throughout 2025, leading it to close the year with a 40% decline, its biggest annual drop since 2008.

Despite such a massive correction, the stock still trades with strong long-term returns, as it is up 162% over the last five years and 395% over the last six-year period.