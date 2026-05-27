Multibagger HFCL shares surge 9% to record high on ₹135 crore RailTel order; stock up 160% in under 2 months

Extending its record winning run, HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) shares gained another 9% in Wednesday's trade, 27 May, to reach a fresh all-time high of ₹176.50 apiece following another order win, keeping demand for the counter intact on Dalal Street despite sharp volatility.

The company today announced that it had received a purchase order worth ₹135.09 crore from RailTel Corporation of India Limited. The order is for an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for secure OPS network infrastructure for a period of five years.

Under this AMC contract, the company said it will provide end-to-end maintenance support services aimed at ensuring high availability, reliability, and security of the network infrastructure supporting critical defence communication operations.

The company had earlier undertaken the implementation of the Secure OPS Network for the Indian defence forces under a project awarded by RailTel, and it has successfully completed the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of one central data centre and 120 mini data centres at Indian defence establishments across the country.

The company has been securing new orders, expanding its order book and revenue visibility. On May 14, it secured an ₹106 crore export order for the supply of optical fibre cables. Earlier in May, the company had also secured export orders worth nearly ₹183.95 crore for similar supplies from international customers.

HFCL ended FY26 with a total order book of ₹21,206 crore, which is 4.28 times higher than its FY26 revenue. Meanwhile, the company has also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to participate in defence aerospace-related opportunities in Andhra Pradesh for the production of Multi-Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG) and similar defence products.

Apart from the series of order wins, the company’s March quarter performance also impressed the Street, as it posted a net profit of ₹178.5 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of ₹81.4 crore in the same period last year.

On the top line, revenue from operations stood at ₹1,824 crore, marking a 128% jump from ₹800.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Looking ahead, HFCL said it expects EBITDA margins to expand from 16.7% in FY26 to 20–21% by FY29. The company is also targeting more than 70% of revenue from products and over 50% of revenue from exports by FY27.

HFCL stock rebounds 160% in less than two months After remaining under prolonged pressure, the shares staged a sharp recovery in April with a 71% surge. The rally remained intact in May, with the stock gaining anothe 50%, taking the cumulative rise to nearly 160% in less than two months.

Along the way, the stock touched multiple record highs, with the latest being recorded in today’s trade. The sustained bull run has pushed the stock’s year-to-date returns to 157%, marking its biggest annual gain since 2021, when it delivered a return of 205%.