Multibagger HFCL stock jumps 8.5% after securing ₹1,366 crore order for supply of optical fiber cables

HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited), a company with diverse operations in telecom infrastructure, has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock value during today's intraday trade on April 9, rising 8.5% to the day’s high of ₹81.51 apiece following a significant order win.

In a post-market filing on Wednesday, the company informed investors that it had secured orders worth ₹1,366 crore. While the company did not disclose the name of the awarding entity, it said the client is a renowned Tier-1 customer.

The order is for the supply of optical fiber cables as per customer specifications and is expected to be executed by December 2026.

The company also stated that neither the promoter nor any of the promoter group companies has any interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

This marks the second major order for the company in under a month. In mid-March, the company entered into a five-year supply agreement with a global multinational corporation for the supply of high-quality, high-fiber-count optical fiber cables (OFC) through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary.

The total potential value of the contract over its tenure is estimated at ₹10,159 crore, based on prevailing selling prices of OFC products being supplied.

This agreement marks a significant milestone, being the first instance in the company’s history of entering into a long-term, multi-year OFC supply arrangement of this nature, the company said in its regulatory filing dated March 13.

Apart from multiple order wins, the company in late March announced an expansion in its defence operations via its subsidiary, HFCL Advance Systems Private Ltd (HASPL). This expansion involves an investment of ₹175 crore across several acquisitions, including Spiral EHL Engineering, a stake in Raddef, and a thermal weapon sight business.

As of December 31, 2025, HFCL’s order book stood at ₹11,125 crore, up from ₹9,981 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹10,410 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting healthy order inflows and improved long-term revenue visibility across products, exports, EPC, and defence segments, according to the company’s earnings filing.

HFCL share price trend The company’s shares have strengthened in April, surging 17.5% so far after delivering muted returns for three consecutive months.

The small-cap stock witnessed a sharp one-way decline after reaching its peak, which continued throughout 2025, leading it to close the year with a 40% drop—its biggest annual decline since 2008.

Despite such a massive correction, the stock continues to deliver strong long-term returns, as it is up 211.64% over the last five years.

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