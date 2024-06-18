Multibagger HFCL stock surges 10% as European Commission exempts the company from anti-dumping duties
Today's rally marks the ninth consecutive day of gains for the stock, during which it has surged by 52%. Over the past three years, the company's shares have appreciated by 139%, and over the last five years, they have seen a remarkable rally of 525%.
HFCL (Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited), a company with diverse operations in telecom infrastructure, has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock value during today's early trade after the company on Monday said it is the only Indian optical fiber cable manufacturer to have been exempted from anti-dumping duties by the European Commission.
