Multibagger HG Infra stock spikes 5% on ₹716 crore order from Central Railway

HG Infra Engineering, a company specializing in the construction, development, design, and management of various infrastructure projects, saw its shares jump 5 percent to ₹1,574 apiece in today's early trade after company secured an order from Central Railway on Thursday, valued at ₹716 crore.

The LoA is for the construction of a new broad gauge (BG) line between Dhule (Borvihir) and Nardana, covering approximately 49.45 km, under the Engineering & Procurement Contract (EPC) mode, according to the company's filing.

This marks the second major order for the company this week, following a ₹781 crore contract from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday to upgrade a six-lane road in Gujarat.

In August, the company also secured a work order worth ₹883 crore from MoRTH for the upgradation of an existing six-lane road, including the construction of an elevated corridor, between Narol Junction and Sarkhej Junction on NH-47 in Gujarat under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Robust order book At the end of June quarter, the company's total order book stood at ₹15,642 crore, equivalent to 3 times the FY24 revenue. A significant portion, 91 percent, of these projects is attributed to the Government of India, with the remaining 9 percent coming from the private sector.

This distribution provides revenue visibility for the next 2-3 years. The company is anticipated to achieve a revenue growth of 16 percent CAGR over the period from FY24 to FY26E.

It is expanding its portfolio by exploring opportunities beyond road and railway projects. In March 24, it secured its first solar project, which was worth ₹1,307 crore in Rajasthan from JDVVNL. This project is a joint venture with a 65 percent stake held by the company.

This bold move represents a pivotal moment in the company’s journey, broadening its business outlook while aligning with global trends toward sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy solutions.

Additionally, the company is looking to secure orders in the water segment to further diversify its business profile. This strategic diversification drive augurs well for the company, said domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities in its latest note.

The company is expecting an order inflow of ₹10,000–12,000 crore in FY25. It anticipates ₹8,000 crore from highway projects, ₹2,000 crore from railway projects, and ₹1,000 crore from solar and water projects to be added in FY25. The management expects 35-40 percent of its order book to come from non-road projects in the next 2-3 years.

For the June-ending quarter, the company reported a robust set of numbers. It reported revenue of ₹1,506 crore, up 18 percent YoY. The company posted EBITDA of ₹243 crore, up 19 percent YoY, and APAT of ₹140 crore, up 18 percent YoY, which came above street expectations. It registered EBITDA margins of 16.2 percent in Q1 FY25 compared to 16.1 percent in Q1 FY24.

Wealth creator The company has seen its shares gain 147 percent in less than two years and an astounding 727 percent in just 5 years.

Also Read | After multibagger returns in 2024 YTD, brokerages remain bullish on Zomato

In April, the stock posted its largest monthly gain in three years, surging 30 percent. This upward momentum continued over the next two months, with gains of 27 percent in May and 17 percent in July. Year to date, the stock has delivered an 83 percent return to its shareholders.