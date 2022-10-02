Multibagger high promoter holding stock fixes record date for 8:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 59.14 Cr. It operates in the financial services industry. One of the top financial consulting companies in India, Gretex Corporate Service offers IPO, valuation, corporate advisory, and other financial services. Only one year after its IPO, the company announced its first bonus shares at an 8:1 ratio. The Board of Directors of the corporation has made the record date public in order to ascertain whether stockholders are eligible for bonus shares.