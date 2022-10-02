Multibagger high promoter holding stock fixes record date for 8:1 bonus shares

The stock's last recorded trade on the BSE was on September 29 at a price of ₹520.00 per share. In the last 1 year, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 151.21% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 151.45% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹607.00 on (20/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹160.00 on (29/03/2022), indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 14.33% below the high and 225% above the low. For the quarter ended March 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 73.48% and a public shareholding of 26.52%. The promoter stake at the current level is much higher than its peers such as Computer Age Management Services, and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

