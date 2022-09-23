With a market valuation of ₹223.87 Cr, Sunedison Infrastructure Ltd. is a local firm that belongs to the industrial sector. One of the top solar firms and a forerunner in the Indian solar sector is SunEdison. The leading solar installation company is SunEdison, which is also a top producer of customised and groundbreaking solar energy services. SunEdison is an expert in the design, implementation, installation, and service of solar power systems with more than 20 years of experience and knowledge in the solar PV field. One of the multibagger stocks that have dramatically boosted investors' wealth over the course of five years is Sunedison Infrastructure.

Share price history of Sunedison Infrastructure

On the BSE, the shares of Sunedison Infrastructure Ltd closed today at a fresh 52-week-high level of ₹498.60 apiece, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹474.90. Today's trading had a total volume of 608 shares, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 680 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock price has skyrocketed from ₹5.82 as of 20th March 2019 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 8,467.01% and a CAGR of 150.99%, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock 5 years ago would now have given you an investment return of ₹85.67 lakh.

The stock price has risen significantly in the last year, rising from ₹52.45 on September 24, 2021, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 850.62% and an approximate CAGR of 857.69%. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh in the stock made one year ago would have now generated a return of ₹9.50 lakh. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹184.20 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 170.68% so far in 2022 (compared to 1.83% fall of benchmark Sensex), hence an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock at the beginning of the year would now have turned to an investment return of ₹2.70 lakh.

The stock has appreciated 51.76% over the past six months and 39.78% over the past month. The stock has climbed 21.68% during the past five trading days. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹49.05 on (24/09/2021), indicating that after the stock hitted a fresh 52-week-high today it was seen trading 916.51% above the low at the closing price.

Key takeaways of Sunedison Infrastructure

At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Simple Moving Average (SMA). However, the stock's relative strength index (RSI) reading of 77.3 moved into the overbought category. But considering that the stock's last traded price also crossed its positive breakout third resistance level of Rs. 474.90, the price above the 50-day and 200-day SMAs may suggest to you an opportunity for entry.

Sunedison Infrastructure reported a promoter shareholding of 75.00% for the quarter that ended in June 2022 and a public shareholding of 25.00%. Compared to its competitors JSW Energy, Tata Power, Power Grid Corp., Adani Power, NTPC, Adani Green, and Adani Transmission, the company's promoter stake is significantly higher. However, the stock is now selling at a PE ratio of -33.41 and a PB ratio of -9.09, indicating that the company does not appear to be financially stable. As a result, potential buyers should exercise caution and seek advice from their financial experts before selecting any stock.