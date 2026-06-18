Multibagger Hiliks Technologies shares to be in focus on Friday after company secures ₹95 crore order

Shares of Hiliks Technologies are likely to be in focus on June 19 after the company secured a ₹95 crore order. In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it had received a subcontract from KMC Constructions.
The contract pertains to signalling and telecommunication works related to the doubling of the railway track between Akanapet Junction and Medchal stations, including the implementation of the Kavach safety system on the South-Central Railway network in Telangana.
The subcontract is valued at ₹95 crore, taking the company's total pending order book to ₹165 crore. The project is scheduled to be executed within 24 months from the commencement date.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor any promoter-group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. It further stated that the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions.
This marks the company's second order win in June. Earlier this month, Hiliks Technologies secured a similar subcontract from Railone Projects Private Limited for signalling and telecommunication works related to the Motumari–Vishnupuram railway doubling project across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
That order, announced on June 11, was valued at ₹37.75 crore.
The company's shares have staged a strong rebound in recent months, rising from ₹39.30 apiece to the current trading price of around ₹54, delivering a gain of 37.4%.
Despite the recovery, the stock continues to trade significantly below its recent peak of ₹122.70. At current levels, it remains down nearly 56% from its all-time high.
However, the long-term performance remains impressive. The stock has surged more than 560% over the past three years and is up over 320% in the last five years.
The rally was supported by back-to-back multibagger gains in 2023 and 2024, when the stock advanced 414% and 238%, respectively. According to BSE shareholding data, public shareholders held nearly 95% of the company's equity as of the March 2026 quarter.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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