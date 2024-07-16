Multibagger Himadri Speciality Chemical stock hits 5% upper circuit after company’s net profit jumps 43% YoY

Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical surged by 5% to hit the upper circuit limit after reporting Q1FY25 results showing a 43% growth in net profit. Revenue from operations increased by 26.8%, with a significant surge in revenue from carbon materials and chemicals.

A Ksheerasagar
First Published16 Jul 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Multibagger Himadri Speciality Chemical stock hits 5% upper circuit after company's net profit jumps 43% YoY
Multibagger Himadri Speciality Chemical stock hits 5% upper circuit after company’s net profit jumps 43% YoY(Pixabay)

Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical surged by 5%, hitting the upper circuit limit at 439 apiece, following the release of its Q1FY25 results today during market hours. The company's report showed a healthy improvement in its net profit.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of 123 crore, a 43% growth as compared to a net profit of 86 crore. The revenue from operations jumped to 1,200 crore from 951, which is an increase of 26.8%.

The revenue from carbon materials and chemicals, which accounts for over 99% of the company's revenue, surged to 1,194.34 crore, a 26.3% YoY improvement, while the revenue from the power segment came in flat at 25.85 crore, as per the company's exchange filing.

Also Read | Four AMC stocks have soared up to 52% in CY24 so far; will the uptrend continue?

The company has solidified its position as a key player across various product segments, including battery materials, coal tar pitch, carbon black, naphthalene, refined naphthalene, SNF, and speciality oils.

Its extensive clientele spans diverse sectors such as lithium-ion batteries (LiB), paints, plastics, tyres, aluminum, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence, and construction chemicals.

With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India and globally, the demand for LiB is expected to grow significantly. Recognising this trend, the company has diversified its offerings to align with industry needs and strengthen the local manufacturing and EV supply chain ecosystems in India.

Also Read | Union Budget may focus more on boosting consumption, says Nuvama

In December, the company announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for LiB components. This facility will produce 200,000 MTPA of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Cathode Active Material, catering to 100 GWh of Li-ion batteries, with an investment of INR 4,800 crores over the next 5–6 years.

The company has recently acquired a 40% stake in Invati Creations for a consideration of 45 crore to engineer high-quality LiB materials for efficient energy storage with higher energy density and longer battery life.

The comprehensive lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery industry, encompassing activities ranging from mining to recycling, is forecast to witness an annual growth rate exceeding 30% from 2022 to 2030. By 2030, it is anticipated to achieve a market value surpassing USD 400 billion with a capacity of 4.7 TWh, with mobility applications alone accounting for 4.3 TWh.

Also Read | Amara Raja stock gains 108% in CY24 so far; what lies ahead?

Meanwhile, the company, along with Dalmia Bharat, acquired Birla tyres Limited for an acquisition cost of 306 crore. By leveraging its expertise in carbon black production, the company is on track to develop tyres for both commercial and passenger vehicles under the brand Birla Tyres within a year.

Additionally, the company is investing 220 crore in the brownfield expansion of a new specialty carbon black line, more than doubling its capacity to 1,30,000 MTPA. This expansion will make the company the world’s largest single-site producer of specialty carbon black, significantly contributing to its bottom line, as per the company's FY24 annual report. 

Looking at the stock's performance, it has rallied 204% in a year and 687% over the last 3-year period. 

Also Read | Is Exide Industries’ stock undervalued or overvalued?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹295 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
$23 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
$65 M

3 of 14Read Full Story
3.36%

4 of 14Read Full Story
$65.47 B

5 of 14Read Full Story
$2.5 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹80 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.4%

8 of 14Read Full Story
63

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹773 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,705 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹1 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹14,370 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹5.74 T

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 03:46 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Himadri Speciality Chemical stock hits 5% upper circuit after company’s net profit jumps 43% YoY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:49 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:49 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:46 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,277.50
03:29 PM | 16 JUL 2024
69.65 (5.77%)

India Cements

324.95
03:29 PM | 16 JUL 2024
17.7 (5.76%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.35
03:29 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.25 (5.51%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,211.90
03:29 PM | 16 JUL 2024
111.2 (5.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue