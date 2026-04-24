Multibagger Himadri Speciality shares jump 13% to 14-month high after Q4; up 30% in April

Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemicals gained 13% in Friday’s intraday session, April 24, hitting a 14-month high of ₹605 apiece, as investors appeared encouraged by the company’s performance in the March-ended quarter.

The company, in its post-market hours release on Thursday, reported a 13.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue to ₹1,288 crore. EBITDA rose 21.15% YoY to ₹280 crore, with operating margin expanding to 21.74%.

On the bottom line, net profit surged 33.5% YoY to ₹207.53 crore. For the full FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹4,660.70 crore and EBITDA of ₹755.07 crore, reflecting a marginal 1% YoY revenue growth and a strong 36% YoY EBITDA growth, as per the company's earnings filing.

Stable volumes combined with higher margins drove strong performance for the year, while the company’s strategic focus on value-added products continued to support profitability growth.

On Thursday, the company also announced the commissioning of its first anode material production facility at Mahistikry, West Bengal, with an initial capacity of 200 MTPA. This backward integration, along with proprietary process know-how, enables a fully integrated and self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem across the anode material value chain.

In FY26, the company commenced operations at its new 70,000 MTPA Speciality Carbon Black line at Mahistikry, West Bengal, taking total carbon black capacity to 250,000 MTPA, of which 130,000 MTPA is dedicated to special carbon black.

Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical, said the facility positions Mahistikry as the world’s largest single-location speciality carbon black site and places Himadri among the top five global manufacturers in this segment. He added that this significantly strengthens the company’s ability to serve high-value applications across batteries, plastics, inks, paints, coatings, and conductive solutions, reinforcing its leadership in speciality solutions.

The company said its future growth will be driven by innovation-led R&D, which remains central to its strategy and business model. It added that the upcoming anthraquinone and carbazole facility is on track to be commissioned in the coming quarters, aiming to reduce India’s dependence on imports of dyes and pigments.

The company also highlighted its focus on disciplined capital allocation to ensure sustainable returns and maintain a strong ROCE profile. It further noted that Phase I of its LFP cathode material project is progressing as planned, with initial capacity expected by Q3FY27 and full operations targeted by FY29, its earnings filing showed.

Shares deliver 30% return in April The stock staged a strong rebound in April, gaining 30% so far, after delivering muted returns over the previous three months. The rally has also helped push its year-to-date returns to 17.30%.

Earlier this year, the stock touched a low of ₹421 apiece and has since rebounded by 45% at current levels, marking a sharp turnaround from a 17% decline in CY25.

Historically, the stock has delivered positive returns for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024, with 2023 emerging as the best-performing year, recording a gain of 207%.