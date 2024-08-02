Multibagger Hind Rectifiers share price hits 5% to all all time high: Hits circuit limit post Q1 results

  • Stock Market today: Multibagger Hind Rectifiers share price gained 5% during intraday trades to all time high. It also hit 5% circuit limit post Q1 results reported by the company on Thursday post market hours.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published2 Aug 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger Hind Rectifiers share price rises 5%, hits circuit post Q1 results.
Multibagger Hind Rectifiers share price rises 5%, hits circuit post Q1 results. (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Multibagger Hind Rectifiers Ltd share price that gained 5% in the intraday trades on Friday also hit the 5% price band limit. The Hind Rectifiers had reported its financial performance on Thursday post market hours

Hind Rectifiers share price opened at 825.00 on Friday, 4.33% higher than the previous close of Rs790.75 . Hind Rectifiers share price thereafter gained further more to highs of 830.25 on the NSE, also hitting the 5% price band limit. Notably Hind Rectifiers share price is now trading at its all time high.

Also Read | Nifty Metal plunges 3% amid weak US and China manufacturing data

The Hind Rectifiers share price has risen more than 168% in last one year and more than 600% in last 5 years having given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises : 3 reasons why Jefferies expects 20% gains post Q1 results

Hind Rectifiers Limited was founded in 1958, in collaboration with Westinghouse, Brake & Signal, U.K. Hind Rectifiers Ltd., has long standing tradition and experience in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing Power Semiconductor, Power Electronic Equipment and Railway Transportation Equipment.

 

During the April- June 2024 quarter Hind Rectifiers net profit at 6.93 crore grew multifold over Rs1.90 crore in the year ago quarter and at least 20% over 5.12 Crore in the previous quarter.

 

Also Read | SJS Enterprises soars over 12% to hit record high on impressive Q1 results

Hind Rectifiers revenue from operations at 135.53 crore grew almost 39% over 97.59 Crore in the year ago quarter. However on sequential basis the Hind rectifier revenue from operations declined 10% over 151.36 Crore.

Also Read | Ashapura Logistics IPO day 3: Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates

The operating performance remained strong and Hind Rectifiers Profit before interest and tax at 9.72 crore grew more than 3 fold over 2.63 crore in the year ago quarter and was also higher than Rs7.74 crore in the previous quarter.

The Board of of Hind Rectifiers also has considered and approved, in principle, the expansion of the Sinnar Plant with backward integration.

In addition the Board of Hind Rectifiers also appointed Suramya Nevatia, Managing Director & Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Company, as the new Chairman of the Board, effective August 14, 2024. The current Chairman, Mr. Pradeep Goyal, will retire on August 13, 2024.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

s and

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹10 L

1 of 7Read Full Story
$1 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
$10,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
0.51 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
$5.9 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
8

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,127 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 01:28 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Hind Rectifiers share price hits 5% to all all time high: Hits circuit limit post Q1 results

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.25
01:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.8 (-2.94%)

Bharat Electronics

304.85
01:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-6.3 (-2.02%)

Indian Oil Corporation

178.80
01:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-0.95 (-0.53%)

Tata Motors

1,100.40
01:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-44.2 (-3.86%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

375.00
01:19 PM | 2 AUG 2024
26.8 (7.7%)

Bikaji Foods International

767.95
01:18 PM | 2 AUG 2024
53.3 (7.46%)

One 97 Communications

531.65
01:19 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.45 (6.93%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.50
01:18 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.1 (6.49%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.00-87.00
    Chennai
    71,932.001,514.00
    Delhi
    71,023.00-88.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.00333.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue