Multibagger: Hindustan Construction Company stock zoomed 1113% in 4 years! Is there more upside ahead?
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has shown remarkable growth, with its stock price soaring over 1113% since June 2020. The company's strong performance and market confidence have made it a standout performer in the stock market.
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), a penny stock, has delivered substantial returns to its investors in last four years. From June 2020 to now, the stock price has soared over 1113 percent, rising from ₹4.4 in June 2020 to approximately ₹53.4.
