Multibagger stock Hitachi Energy dips 4% as it launches QIP at floor price at ₹12,112.50

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger Hitachi Energy share price declined 4% during the intraday trades on Tuesday. Hitachi energy launched QIP with floor price at 12112.50, which was more than 4.7% lower than the closing price of Hitachi Energy shares on Monday

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated11 Mar 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Stock Market Today Multibagger Hitachi Energy India to raise funds(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Multibagger Hitachi Energy share price declined 4% during the intraday trade on Tuesday after the company launched a QIP at a floor price of 12112.50, which was more than 4.7% lower than the previous closing price of 12715.35.

Hitachi Energy India share price movement

Hitachi Energy India share price opened at 12,557.95 on the BSE on Tuesday, more than 1% lower than the previous day's closing price of 12,715.35. 

The stock, however, rose to the day's high of 12,829.30, recording some gains. But it soon slipped to an intraday low of 12,217, translating into a decline of over 4%. 

The stock has corrected significantly from the 52-week or 1-year high seen in October 2024 amid a weakness in the Indian stock market. However, the stock has risen multifold, giving multibagger returns to investors.

Hitachi Energy India launches QIP to raise funds

Hitachi Energy India, on Monday, after market hours, announced the outcome of the fund raising committee meeting held on March 10, 2025.

The committee authorised the opening of the issue on March 10, 2025.

The fund raising committee set the floor price of 12,112.50 per equity share. While the floor price was set being calculated based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the floor price was almost 4.75% lower than previous days closing price of 12715.35 for the stock.

The fundraising committee said that the company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue Price will be determined by the Fund Raise Committee in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed in relation to the issue price.

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 12:32 PM IST
