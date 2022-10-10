Multibagger infra stock Sanmit Infra Ltd has declared stock split in the ratio of 1:10 that means one stock of face value of ₹10 into ten shares of face value of Re 1 per equity share. The board of directors of the small-cap company has also fixed 31st October 2021 as record date for stock split.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about stock split and record date, Sanmit Infra Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Tuesday, October 4 ,2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia the company has Fixed Monday, i.e. 31st October 2022 as the Record date, to ascertain the name of Shareholders entitled for Sub-division or split of equity shares of split/sub-division of Company's one (1) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each."

Sanmit Infra Ltd had informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 28, 2022, inter alia, recommended the proposal for split/sub-division of Company's one (1) equity share of face value of ₹10 each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of ₹1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and other approvals as may be required.

Sanmit Infra share price history

Sanmit Infra shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock markets. In last one month, this small-cap multibagger stock with a market cap of ₹873 crore has delivered more than 12 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six month, it has shot up from ₹385 to ₹552 apiece levels, logging around 45 per cent jump in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap BSE listed stock has delivered whopping 85 per cent return to its positional investors. Similarly, in last one year, this BSE listed stock has given 170 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise, in last 4 years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹13 to ₹552 apiece levels, giving more than 4,000 per cent return to its shareholders.