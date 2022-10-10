Multibagger infra stock announces 1:10 stock split. Details here

Sanmit Infra share price history

Sanmit Infra shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock markets. In last one month, this small-cap multibagger stock with a market cap of ₹873 crore has delivered more than 12 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six month, it has shot up from ₹385 to ₹552 apiece levels, logging around 45 per cent jump in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap BSE listed stock has delivered whopping 85 per cent return to its positional investors. Similarly, in last one year, this BSE listed stock has given 170 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise, in last 4 years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹13 to ₹552 apiece levels, giving more than 4,000 per cent return to its shareholders.