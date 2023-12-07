Hazoor Multi Projects fund raise details

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd informed Indian stock market bourses about fund raise citing, "In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, 06th December, 2023, at the registered Office of the company at C-45, 4th Floor, Plot 210, Mittal Tower, C, Wing, Barrister Rajani Patel Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai-4000021 inter-alia considered and approved the following businesses: To accelerate growth further and to augment the financial resources of the Company through raising of funds, aggregating amount of up to Rs. 97,90,00,000/- (Rupees Ninety Seven Crores and Ninety Lakhs Only), by way of creating, issuing and allotting up to 55,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs only) Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/- each, to the persons belonging to ‘Non-Promoter, Public Category’, as detailed in Annexure-l, on preferential basis, at an issue price higher than the floor price determined in accordance with the provision of Chapter V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (“SEBI ICDR Regulations"), payable in cash, in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 and Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, and Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 as amended ("Rules"), Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations, in such manner and on such terms and conditions as determined by the Board in its absolute discretion in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory authorities, as may be applicable."