Multibagger infra stock give over 250% return in 8 years! Brokerage sees 34% upside in this midcap stock1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 06:36 PM IST
- The brokerage has retained a 'Buy' rating on PNC with an unchanged target price of ₹390, considering favourable risk-reward ratio and it being one of the key beneficiaries of a positive sector outlook
The stock of PNC Infratech Ltd has delivered multibagger returns to investors as it has zoomed 257.60 per cent in the last eight years. Brokerage Sharekhan by BNP Paribas has retained a 'Buy' rating on PNC with an unchanged target price of ₹390, considering favourable risk-reward ratio and it being one of the key beneficiaries of a positive sector outlook.
