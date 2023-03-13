The stock of PNC Infratech Ltd has delivered multibagger returns to investors as it has zoomed 257.60 per cent in the last eight years. Brokerage Sharekhan by BNP Paribas has retained a 'Buy' rating on PNC with an unchanged target price of ₹390, considering favourable risk-reward ratio and it being one of the key beneficiaries of a positive sector outlook.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}