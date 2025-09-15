Multibagger infra stock in focus after receipt of ₹236 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions

Multibagger infra stock Diamond Power Infrastructure will remain in focus on Monday, September 15, after the company bagged ₹236 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions.

On Friday, the infra stock was up 1.23 per cent to close at ₹149.25 apiece. The stock has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by soaring over 5,448.33 per cent in five years.

New order details In an exchange filing dated September 13, Diamond Power Infrastructure said that it has received a letter of intent from Adani Energy Solutions worth ₹236 crore.

“We would like to inform you that our company has received a letter of intent from Adani Energy Solutions Limited for Supply of 5403 KM AL-59 Zebra Conductor for Jamnagar Project worth Rs. 2,36,71,39,357/- (Rupees Two Hundred Thirty Six Crore Seventy One Lakhs Thirty Nine Thousand Three Hundred Fifty Seven only) including tax,” the company said in the filing.

(This is a developing story)