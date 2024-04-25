Bonus share: Multibagger Inox Wind share price rises 5% as Board of Directors propose issuance of 3:1 bonus shares
Bonus Share: Multibagger Inox Wind share price rose more than 5% on Thursday during intraday trades as company's Board of Directors proposed issuance of bonus shares of 3:1. Propelled by the news Inox Wind Share prices also scaled fresh all time highs of ₹658.50 on the BSE & ₹658.40 on NSE
