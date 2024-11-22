Multibagger IPO: The Apollo Micro Systems share price that had made a debut on the exchanges (BSE and NSE) on January 22, 2018, has gained substantially since debut and has given Multibagger returns to investors . Apollo Micro Systems share has gives 250% returns to allottees over the last 7-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Apollo Micro Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-based company that works in engineering design, manufacturing, supply, and electrical and electro-mechanical space. For the Ministry of Defense, government-controlled public sector projects, and private sectors, it designs, develops, and sells high-performance, mission- and time-critical defense, space, and homeland security technologies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger returns Being a defence sector supplier Apollo Micro Systems has reaped benefits of a great deal of interest shown by investors in Indian businesses involved in the space and defense industries. The same was due to Indian government's focus on lowering defense imports and encouraging domestic procurement, which has boosted financial performance by generating large orders for domestic businesses. Exports remains another key area

The gains for Apollo Micro Systems share price have been phenomenal since last two years despite correction of late. Though Apollo Micro Systems share price has corrected from highs of ₹147.50 in February 2024 to ₹91 levels now , however is significantly higher that trading price of ₹11 levels in November 2022. Apollo Microsystems share price has given 1146% returns in last 5 years.

The Apollo Micro Systems had made a debut on the exchanges in January 2018 and offer price stood at ₹270-275 per equity share of face value of ₹10 per share. The Apollo Micro Systems Limited however split its face value of shares from ₹10 to ₹1 on May 4, 2023 and hence adjusted for the same , Apollo Micro Systems share price has given Multibagger returns of 250% in last 7 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Withdraws Warrants issue Apollo Micro Systems however remains in news as has withdrawn Issue of convertible Equity Warrants on a preferential basis

As per the release on the exchanges by the company dated 21 November, it said that the Board considered and have approved the withdrawal of the Preferential Issue of 2,45,00,700 Convertible Equity Warrants.

The Company said that it has received letters of withdrawal of consent to subscribe to Convertible Equity Warrants from key proposed allottees, namely Eminence Global Fund PCC- Eubilia Capital Partners Fund I, North Star Opportunities Fund VCC- Bull Value Incorporated VCC Sub-Fund & AG Dynamic Funds Limited (Multitude Growth Funds Limited), citing delays in opening the preferential offer from the date of their original. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hence Considering that the substantial portion of the proposed issue that was to be subscribed by the aforesaid allottees, the withdrawal of their consent has significantly impacted the size and viability of the preferential issue, company said in its release.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

