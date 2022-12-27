Multibagger IPO: BSE SME stock doubles allottees money in 3 days of listing

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. In fact, this would be more interesting to know that the BSE SME IPO has doubled its allottees money is just three days of its listing, hitting upper circuit on all three sessions. The SE SME IPO was launched this month at a price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share. The SME stock listed on Dalal Street at a staggering 90 per cent premium on Friday last week and despite heavy sell off on Friday, the drone solution provider company's stock went on to hit upper circuit and closed at ₹107.10 apiece levels.

