Multibagger IPO: BSE SME stock Kaka Industries Ltd gives 380% returns against issue price

The Kaka Industries share price was listed on the BSE SME after an Initial Public offer that started from July 10, 2023 and ended on July 12, 2023. Kaka Industries share price thereafter saw strong listing on the exchanges (BSE SME ) on July 19, 2023.

Multibagger returns by Kaka Industries Kaka Industries Ltd.'s shares were listed on the BSE SME exchange for ₹110.20 each. Compared to the issue price of ₹58 per share, this represented a 90% premium.

The Kaka Industries share price thereafter has continued rising and is now trading at close to ₹280 levels. The Kaka Industries share price had scaled all time high of ₹340 during the month of December 2024, which meant gains of up to 486 times since the issue price

Kaka Industries IPO price band had been set at ₹55 to ₹58 per share at the time of the IPO.

About Kaka Industries Kaka Industries Limited was established in 2019 and produces polymer-based profiles for use in kitchen cabinets, doors, windows, partitions, false ceilings, wall paneling, and other interior and exterior projects.

With more than 1200 SKUs, the company offers PVC Profile, uPVC Door & Window Profile, and WPC Profile & Sheets in a range of sizes, colors, and specifications. Additionally, it fabricates solid PVC and PVC doors in factories. Trees are saved because all of the items are non-wood based, with the exception of WPC (wood-polymer composite) doors and profiles.

Kaka Industries Capacity expansions Kaka Industries at the start of January 2025 had announced the full commissioning of its advanced manufacturing facility in Village Lasundra, Tehsil Kathlal, District Kheda, Gujarat. This milestone as per the company had come after successfully resolving a persistent power supply issue that had limited the plant’s operational capacity for the past six months.

The facility spans over a total land area of approximately 8,00,000 square feet, with 4,00,000 square feet dedicated to constructed and under-construction zones. Designed to deliver a remarkable capacity utilization of 40,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA), the plant’s output will exceed the current capacity utilization of 18,000 MTPA by more than 120% over the next 2 to 3 years, as per the company