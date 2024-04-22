Multibagger IPO: BSE SME stock Khazanchi Jewellers gives 140% return to allottees in nine months
Multibagger SME IPO was launched in July 2023 at a fixed price of ₹140 per equity share
Multibagger IPO: Shares of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd are one of the multibagger SME stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. Khazanchi Jewellers is one of those SME IPOs that have emerged multibagger returns to its allottees. Khazanchi Jewellers IPO was launched at a fixed price of ₹140 apiece in July 2023 and the multibagger SME stock is currently quoting at ₹340, which is around 140 percent above its issue price. So, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock to date, its net return would have been over 140 percent today.
