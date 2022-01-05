Multibagger IPO: Defence issue gives 325% return to allottees in 3 months

As mentioned above, Paras Defence shares made stellar debut at ₹469 per share on NSE and ₹475 per share on BSE against its issue price of ₹165 to ₹175. However, the stock continued its robust performance and went on to climb to its all-time high of ₹1,258.20 apiece levels on 22nd October 2021, delivering multibagger return within one month of its listing. However, after scaling to its all-time high, the defence stock has been trading sideways for last two month ending at ₹743 apiece levels on 31st December 2021. If an allottee had remained invested in the stock after share allocation, he or she would have got near 325 per cent return on one's money as the defence scrip was offered at ₹175 apiece to the bidders.

