Multibagger IPO: This defence stock's price almost doubles in 3 months

The defence stock has rallied about 85% in the last three months, almost doubling investor's money during the period, hovering around ₹750 per share in August to currently trading over ₹1,400 level. Whereas the multibagger IPO has skyrocketed more than 139% from its IPO issue price of ₹585 apiece. In 2022 (YTD) so far, the counter has gained about 76% as compared to 0.1% rise in benchmark BSE Sensex.