Multibagger IPO: Gandhar Oil share price lists at bumper premium. Should you book profit?
Multibagger IPO: Gandhar Oil share price listed at ₹298 and went on to hit intraday high of ₹344.05 apiece on NSE, extending the listing gain of allottees to the tune of 103%
Multibagger IPO: Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd listed on Indian bourses at bumper premium during special pre-open session on Thursday. Gandhar Oil IPO listed on NSE at ₹298 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 76 per cent premium against upper price band of ₹169 apiece. However, shares of the white oil maker company extended its listing gains and went on to touch intraday hihg of ₹344.05 per share within few minutes of share listing, extending the listing gain of allottees to the tune of 103 per cent against upper price band of the public issue.
