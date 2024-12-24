Multibagger IPO: Interarch Building Products Ltd share price gained almost 12% in morning trades on Tuesday to hit record high. The stock has doubled allottees' money in 4-month

Interarch Building Products: Multibagger returns Interarch Building Products share price opened at ₹1699.95 on the BSE on Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous close of ₹1688.25. The Interarch Building Products share price thereafter gained almost 12% to hit intraday highs of ₹1888.05, which also happened to be its record high.

Interarch Building Products shares were listed in August post a Intial Public offering that opened for subscription on 19 August and closed for subscription on 22 August'2024. The price band for Interarch Building Products IPO stood at ₹850 to ₹900 per share and thereby the Interarch Building Products share price has seen its share price double in 4 months comparing current market price to IPO price band.

Interarch Building Products: growth Plans Interarch Building Products as per its recent media release on the exchange had projected a 50% growth in North India for FY 25-26. While the majority of growth for Interarch Building Products is seen coming from Uttar Pradesh, the North region as per Interarch Building Products is expected to contribute 30% to the company’s overall business volume.

Interarch Building Product has executed major projects for brands like Hindustan Unilever, PepsiCo, Addverb Technologies, and Yamaha Motor, which as per the company has driven its success in the region.

Interarch Building Product is involved in engineering, manufacturing, and erecting a large PEB facility for Ashok Leyland in Uttar Pradesh, focused on electric bus production, marking a significant step in sustainable transportation

Interarch Building Products that commenced its operations in 1983, is now one of the leading companies providing turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.