Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 11:33:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 179.85 -0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,629.85 1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 845.50 0.11%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.40 1.63%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 490.00 -0.38%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger IPO: ixigo share price doubles allottees money within two days of listing. More steam left?
BackBack

Multibagger IPO: ixigo share price doubles allottees money within two days of listing. More steam left?

Asit Manohar

ixigo IPO was offered at higher valuations and, based on the company's annual balance sheet for FY23, the stock's fair value is around ₹140 to ₹145, say experts

Multibagger IPO: On valuation parse post-IPO listing, the valuations got overstretched and difficult to justify for any fresh buying, say experts. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Multibagger IPO: On valuation parse post-IPO listing, the valuations got overstretched and difficult to justify for any fresh buying, say experts. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

ixigo share price: After a dream debut, which refers to a stock's first day of trading on a stock exchange, on Dalal Street on Tuesday, shares of the ixigo brand parent company Le Travenues Technology Limited, extended its listing gain, which is the difference between the opening and closing price on the first day of trading, for a second straight session on Wednesday. After ending at 165.72 per share mark post-strong debut on NSE, ixigo share price today opened upside at 183 per share in early morning session and touched an intraday high of 197.50 per share within a few minutes of opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high of 197.50 per share, ixigo shares went on to double allottees' money by a huge margin as the upper price band, which is the highest price at which shares can be sold during an IPO, of ixigo IPO was 93 per equity share.

However, it's important to note that according to stock market experts, ixigo IPO was offered at a higher valuation and the stock has more than doubled against the upper price band. This suggests that the chances of further upside are limited, and the risk-reward ratio does not favor any fresh investment or holding the scrip. Therefore, it's advisable for fresh investors with a long-term view to wait for a correction until the stock reaches around 140 to 145 apiece levels.

ixigo share price outlook

Reiterating the advice to ixigo shareholders to book profit and exit, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President — Research at Mehta Equities, emphasized, “On valuation parse post-IPO listing, the valuations got overstretched and difficult to justify for any fresh buying. Given ixigo's strong presence in rail bookings and a significant market share through ixigo and ConfirmTkt, the company is well-positioned in the rapidly growing travel sector. Hence, only risk-taking investors can continue to hold on to Risk for a long-term perspective, while conservative investors should look to book profits."

Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, provides a detailed outlook on the ixigo share price. He notes that the IPO was offered at higher valuations and, based on the company's annual balance sheet for FY23, the stock's fair value is around 140 to 145. This suggests that the stock is overvalued and a correction of around 50 to 55 is possible from current levels, making a fresh entry in the stock not advisable.

Arun Kejriwal also advised Ixigo shareholders to book profit and exit as the stock may witness a sharp correction after the sell-off trigger.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST
RELATED STORIES
Sensex Today Live Updates : The NSE F&O ban list for June 19 includes GNFC, Piramal Enterprises, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, and Sun TV Network. (Photo: Reuters)
LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty slip into red after record high open

10 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Akme Fintrade IPO opens today with a price band of ₹114-120 per share and ends on June 21. (https://aasaanloans.com/)

Akme Fintrade IPO Day 1: Check GMP, subscription status, more. Apply or not?

4 min read . 08:53 AM IST
Dee Development Engineers IPO price band: The company has a fixed price band for the book build issue, ₹193 to ₹203 apiece. (https://www.deepiping.com/)

Dee Development Engineers IPO: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

4 min read . 11:36 AM IST
Gold price today: The disappointing US retail sales data is expected to put pressure on the US Central Bank for the US Fed rate cut this year, say experts. (Photo: Reuters)

Gold price trades flat after weak US retail sales data. US Fed rate cut in focus

2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue