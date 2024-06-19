Multibagger IPO: ixigo share price doubles allottees money within two days of listing. More steam left?
ixigo IPO was offered at higher valuations and, based on the company's annual balance sheet for FY23, the stock's fair value is around ₹140 to ₹145, say experts
ixigo share price: After a dream debut, which refers to a stock's first day of trading on a stock exchange, on Dalal Street on Tuesday, shares of the ixigo brand parent company Le Travenues Technology Limited, extended its listing gain, which is the difference between the opening and closing price on the first day of trading, for a second straight session on Wednesday. After ending at ₹165.72 per share mark post-strong debut on NSE, ixigo share price today opened upside at ₹183 per share in early morning session and touched an intraday high of ₹197.50 per share within a few minutes of opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high of ₹197.50 per share, ixigo shares went on to double allottees' money by a huge margin as the upper price band, which is the highest price at which shares can be sold during an IPO, of ixigo IPO was ₹93 per equity share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started