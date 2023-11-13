Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Senco Gold was launched in July 2023. The public issue was offered at a price band of 301 per share to ₹317 per equity share. The book build issue listed on BSE and NSE on 14th July 2023. On NSE it listed at ₹430 apiece levels whereas on BSE, Senco Gold share price opened at ₹431 per share levels.

So, the jewellery stock delivered over 35 per cent return to its allottees on share listing date. However, the jewellery stock didn't end here only. It continue to scale upside and ended at ₹683.95 per share levels on Muhurat trading session. So, if an allottee had remained invested in Senco Gold shares despite strong debut on Dalal Street, the absolure value of one's investment would have surged to the tune of 115 per cent in last four months.

Senco Gold share price history

The book build issue opened for bidding on 4th July 2023 and the public issue worth ₹405 crore ended on 6th July 2023. Out of ₹405 crore issue size, 270 crore waas aimed from fresh issues whereas rest ₹135 crore was reserved for OFS.

A bidder was able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot wacomprising 47 Senco Gold shares. So, minimum amount invested by a allottee in Senco Gold IPO was ₹14,899 per share ( ₹317 x 47).

After strong listing on BSE and NSE on 14th July 2023, Senco Gold share price ended on NSE on listing date at ₹405.30 apiece levels. Senco Gold price today is around ₹681 per share levels. This means if an investor had remained invested in Senco Gold shares despite strong debut on Dalal Street, its net return on one's money would have been around 115 per cent.

In other words, if an allottee had remained invested in Senco Gold shares despite strong listing, one's ₹14,899 would have turned to ₹32,007 in four months. Interestingly, in these last four months post-listing, this jewellery stock has climbed to life-time high of ₹782.85 per share on NSE.

