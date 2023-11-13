Multibagger IPO: Jewellery stock Senco Gold doubles allottees' money in four months
Multibagger IPO: Public issue of the jewellery brand was launched at ₹301 to ₹317 per share in July 2023
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Senco Gold was launched in July 2023. The public issue was offered at a price band of 301 per share to ₹317 per equity share. The book build issue listed on BSE and NSE on 14th July 2023. On NSE it listed at ₹430 apiece levels whereas on BSE, Senco Gold share price opened at ₹431 per share levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started