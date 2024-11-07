Multibagger IPO: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration shares jump 40% in five days after Q2 results 2024-25

  • Multibagger IPO! KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration shares have jumped 40% in five days after Q2 results 2024. The share price has more than doubled over the issue price giving Multibagger returns to IPO investors

Ujjval Jauhari
Published7 Nov 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Multibagger IPO: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration shares have jumped post Q2 results and have more than doubled over last one year
Multibagger IPO: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration shares have jumped post Q2 results and have more than doubled over last one year((Image: Pixabay))

Multibagger IPO: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration shares have jumped 40% in five days after Q2 results 2024. The share price has more than doubled over the issue price giving Multibagger returns to IPO investors.

The KRN Heat Exchanger share price gained more than 12 % during intraday trades on Thursday. The KRN Heat Exchangers share price has been rising regularly since Q2 results and the gains are more than 40% in last five days.

During the quarter ending September KRN Heat Exchangers saw its standalone revenues cross the 100 crore mark.

KRN Heat exchangers, one of the key manufacturers and exporters specializing in aluminium / copper fins, copper tube heat exchangers, water coils, and condenser and evaporator coils, reported 39% year on year jump in revenues

Also Read | Small-cap stock below ₹50: Bhatia Communications to consider dividend soon

Q2 performance highlights

At the consolidated level too KRN heat Exchangers revenues grew 28.41%.

The net profit for KRN Heat Exchanger grew 43% year on year at consolidated levels to 12.37 crore compared to 8.65 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Ebitda margins improved 124 basis points over last year to 21.34%

Among other highlights were Geographic Revenue Split for Consolidated Q2 FY25. While Domestic (India) sales contributed : 80.89%, amounting to 73.69 crores, the International revenues contributed 19.11%, amounting to 17.40 crores

Also Read | Dividend stock: IT stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results FY25

Investment Expansion highlights included KRN Heat Exchangers wholly owned subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products Private Limited, recently signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Rajasthan, outlining a proposed investment of 1,000 crore, underscoring KRN’s commitment to growth and manufacturing excellence in the region

Also Read | Apollo Hospitals share price rises 6% to 1-year high post Q2 results

Multibagger returns since listing

KRN Heat Exchangers share price had listed at 480 on the exchanges on 3 October 2024 post an IPO than opened for subscription on 25 September and closed on 27 September 2024.

The listing price of KRN Heat Exchangers shares itself was significantly higher than IPO price of 220 and , the share now trading at 640 levels, has given Multibagger returns since IPO in a short period

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger IPO: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration shares jump 40% in five days after Q2 results 2024-25

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.90
03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-2.7 (-1.76%)

Bharat Electronics share price

300.20
03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-1.65 (-0.55%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

262.90
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
0.3 (0.11%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

144.20
03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-0.45 (-0.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,424.60
03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
454.75 (6.52%)

Welspun Corp share price

798.00
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
24.55 (3.17%)

City Union Bank share price

181.50
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
2 (1.11%)

Federal Bank share price

205.95
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
1.15 (0.56%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindalco Industries share price

648.35
03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-59.9 (-8.46%)

Trent share price

6,498.45
03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-454.6 (-6.54%)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

1,658.00
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-110.95 (-6.27%)

Blue Star share price

1,776.95
03:52 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-101.8 (-5.42%)
More from Top Losers

Swan Energy share price

535.60
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
39.05 (7.86%)

KEC International share price

1,050.30
03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
74.8 (7.67%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,424.60
03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
454.75 (6.52%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

192.90
03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
11.45 (6.31%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,575.00-1,790.00
    Chennai
    78,581.00-1,790.00
    Delhi
    78,733.00-1,790.00
    Kolkata
    78,585.00-1,790.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.