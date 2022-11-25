Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger IPO: Mauritius-based FII buys stake in SME company after stock split in 1:5 ratio

Multibagger IPO: Mauritius-based FII buys stake in SME company after stock split in 1:5 ratio

4 min read . 09:38 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Multibagger stock: Kshitij Polyline IPO was launched at a fixed price of 35 apiece in September 2018.

  • Multibagger stock: Mauritius-based FII has bought 6 lakh shares of this circuit to circuit SME stock paying 41.43 apiece

Multibagger IPO: Mauritius-based foreign institutional investor (FII) Vikasa India EIF Fund - Incub Global Opportunities has picked up stake in Kshitij Polyline Ltd., a National Stock Exchange (NSE) listed entity. As per NSE data, it has purchased 6 lakh shares at a price of 41.43 per share via bulk deal. This means, the FII has invested 2,48,58,000 or 2.48 crore in this circuit to circuit SME stock.

The Mauritius-based FII bought these shares through a bulk deal executed earlier this week that led to huge buying interest in this NSE SME stock. In last five trade sessions, this NSE SME stock has hit upper circuit on four sessions whereas it hit lower circuit on Thursday. This would be important to know that BSE SME stock recently traded ex-split. The board of directors of the SME company recently announced stock split in 1:5 ratio. They fixed 27th October 2022 as record date for stock split bringing down face value of each share from 10 to 2 per equity share.

Kshitij Polyline share price history

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kshitij Polyline Limited was launched in September 2018 at a fixed price band of 35 per share. The public issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. Kshitij Polyline share price today is 44.50, which is after price adjustment post-stock subdivision in 1:5. So, in case, there had been no stock split, the stock price would have been around 220 apiece levels. So, it is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian market has produced in recent years.

This small-cap stock with a market cap of near 225 crore is one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market as well. It has surged from around 6.81 apiece (price adjusted post-Stock subdivision in 1:5 ratio) to 44.50 apiece levels, delivering around 550 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time.

This small-cap stock with a market cap of near 225 crore is one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market as well. It has surged from around 6.81 apiece (price adjusted post-Stock subdivision in 1:5 ratio) to 44.50 apiece levels, delivering around 550 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time.

Likewise, comparing with the IPO price band of 35 apiece, this public issue is one of the multibagger IPOs. If an allottee had remained invested with this public issue after share allocation, its money would have appreciated to the tune of 500 per cent in last four years. In other words, its 1.40 lakh invested in one log of the IPO would have turned to around 8.40 lakh today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
