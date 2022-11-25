The Mauritius-based FII bought these shares through a bulk deal executed earlier this week that led to huge buying interest in this NSE SME stock. In last five trade sessions, this NSE SME stock has hit upper circuit on four sessions whereas it hit lower circuit on Thursday. This would be important to know that BSE SME stock recently traded ex-split. The board of directors of the SME company recently announced stock split in 1:5 ratio. They fixed 27th October 2022 as record date for stock split bringing down face value of each share from ₹10 to ₹2 per equity share.