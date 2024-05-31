Multibagger IPO: Motisons Jewellers shares rise 200% against issue price in five months. Do you own?
Multibagger IPO: Motisons Jewellers share price listed at a premium of over 100% on 26th December 2023
Multibagger IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Motisons Jewellers Limited, launched in December 2023, was a resounding success. The IPO, offered at a price range of ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share, generated a substantial ₹151.09 crore from this book-build issue. The public offer received an overwhelming response from the Indian primary market investors, with the public offer being subscribed over 170 times in just three days of bidding from 18th to 20th December 2023. This strong investor interest was reflected in the share price, which was listed at over a 100 percent premium. The public issue is now listed on BSE at ₹103.90 per share, and on NSE at ₹109 apiece. The story doesn't end there. The jewellery stock continued to attract attention and further extended its listing gains. If an allottee had remained invested in this jewellery stock after a robust subscription, the absolute value of one's investment would have tripled in the five months post-listing.
