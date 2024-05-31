Multibagger IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Motisons Jewellers Limited, launched in December 2023, was a resounding success. The IPO, offered at a price range of ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share, generated a substantial ₹151.09 crore from this book-build issue. The public offer received an overwhelming response from the Indian primary market investors, with the public offer being subscribed over 170 times in just three days of bidding from 18th to 20th December 2023. This strong investor interest was reflected in the share price, which was listed at over a 100 percent premium. The public issue is now listed on BSE at ₹103.90 per share, and on NSE at ₹109 apiece. The story doesn't end there. The jewellery stock continued to attract attention and further extended its listing gains. If an allottee had remained invested in this jewellery stock after a robust subscription, the absolute value of one's investment would have tripled in the five months post-listing.

Motisons Jewellers share price history

Continuing the success story, Motisons Jewellers' stock was listed on BSE and NSE on 26 December 2023 at over a 100 percent premium, after the IPO was launched at ₹52 to ₹55. Today, the share price stands at around ₹172, indicating a significant gain of over 200 percent against the issue price of ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share. This impressive rise in share price further underscores the company's strong performance and potential for future growth.

Motisons Jewellers Q4 results 2024

Motisons Jewellers declared its Q4FY24 results on Thursday, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company reported a significant reduction in long-term debt to ₹0.91 crore from ₹12.89 crore last year, and short-term debt to ₹107.94 crore from ₹151.65 crore last year. In Q4FY24, the company's total revenue grew from ₹90.67 crore to ₹117 crore, recording over a 23 percent rise YoY. The company reported an EBITDA of ₹17.97 crore, around 93 percent higher than its Q4FY23 EBITDA of ₹9.30 crore. The jewellery company's EBITDA margins grew from 10.25 percent to 15.36 percent. In the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24, Motisons Jewellers Ltd reported a robust rise of nearly 260 percent in net profit to ₹10.77 crore. In Q4FY23, the company reported a net profit of ₹2.97 crore. These figures, when compared to industry peers, demonstrate Motisons Jewellers' strong financial performance and potential for future growth.

In FY24, the company's EBITDA grew by 28.50 percent, whereas its total revenue surged by around 13.75 percent. The company reported a net profit of ₹32.20 crore in FY24, logging around a 45 percent rise against the net profit of ₹22.19 crore in FY23. These impressive growth figures underscore the potential for future growth and profitability of Motisons Jewellers, making it an exciting prospect for investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

